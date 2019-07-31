Townville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, firefighters with the Townville Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash along I-85 when one of their fire trucks was involved in an accident.
According to the fire chief, around 4:49 p.m. multiple first responder crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash along I-85 at the Seneca River bridge at near the 12 mile marker.
Firefighters say following the crash, a driver of one of the vehicles got out of his car and leaped into the river below failing to resurface.
The fire department said as units were arriving on scene, the man emerged from the water between the bridges spanning the interstate and ran into oncoming traffic towards Rescue 17 as it was arriving on scene in an apparent suicide attempt.
Firefighters say in order to avoid hitting the man and the three officers pursuing him, they were forced to make a quick decision and come into contact with an 18 wheeler driving beside them.
According to fire officials, everyone is fine and the man has been taken in for evaluation.
More news: Deputies seeking arrest warrant for teen who accidentally shot himself in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.