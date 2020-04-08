GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate fire department is mourning the loss of one their own nearly two weeks after he was critically injured in a motorcycle collision.
Cherokee Creek FD first reported on their Facebook page on March 28 that one of their firefighters was involved in a collision the night before in the lower part of South Carolina with serious injuries. He was riding with a passenger, who did not survive the collision. The department did not identify the firefighter initially.
Later posts from the department identified the firefighter as 23-year-old Adam Parris, who not only served with CCFD, but was also part of the N.C. Army National Guard. The department also revealed the passenger that was killed was his girlfriend, who left behind a family with a young child. They also asked for prayers for the on-scene first responders and the other driver involved in the collision.
Parris was in a medically induced coma, more than 200 miles away from family. He passed away Wednesday, April 8, during the afternoon.
"As we’ve said before, Adam was a big part of our organization. His smile and personality gained him many friends. He was a genuinely great guy you just liked to be around. We ask that in the coming days, you continue to pray for Adam’s family and friends. It’s hard to process and make sense of such a young life being cut short, but God had a plan for Adam," the department said in their most recent Facebook post, changing their profile photo to one of Parris looking toward a sunset on a rocky beach.
Memorial plans for Parris have not yet been announced.
