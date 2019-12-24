EASLEY, SC. (FOX CAROLINA) - One Easley boy got the surprise of his life from firefighters across the state of South Carolina.
11-year-old Joey Pruitt of a collector of fire patches, and a few Upstate firefighters made it a mission to collect 70 to 80 patches and challenge coins to give to him.
Firefighting is a passion that Joey fell in love with at an even younger age, now it’s his dream job. When he was just two, he was severely burned on his hands and arm. This required treatment at the Augusta Burn Center, up to present time.
Tuesday afternoon, Joey’s life changed when a pink fire truck from Berea Fire Department and engine from Crosswell Fire District, and a few men showed up to his home to deliver the gift.
Joey got the opportunity the sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn.
"I really don't know how to explain it," Joey said.
I asked Joey what the patches meant to him, he became overwhelmed with emotion.
“Firefighters saving out country,” Joey said. “I’m just thankful for firefighters.
This was an idea his mother, Beth Pruitt had to surprise her son. She says his love for the brave men and women, and the job, grows every day.
“They have made such a huge impact in Joey's life. And how they encourage him and build him up and help him," Beth said.
