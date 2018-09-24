SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of six firefighters from the Glenn Springs Fire Department returned to Spartanburg County Monday after aiding with rescues along the South Carolina coast during after Florence.
The team was involved in 42 rescues in the Dillon area, mostly from vehicles that were stuck in the high waters.
They were sleeping in another fire station on makeshift cots. Then, they said, the fire station got flooded, and they had to live out of the back of their trucks.
The team said they are packed and ready to return if needed as the floodwater continues rising in Conway and further south along the coast.
