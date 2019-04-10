WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate fisherman said he reeled in the largest catfish of his life on Saturday at Lake Keowee.
Larry Westmoreland, who is known as Cat Daddy” to his friends and family said he was fishing in the Gap Creek area around 9 p.m. Saturday when he landed a monster blue catfish.
He estimated it weighed about 70 pounds, but he was off by nearly 20 pounds.
“I didn’t actually weigh it until after church on Sunday,” Larry said. “I kept it iced down and showed it to my son, and when he saw it, he said ‘we’ve got to go weigh this fish.”
Lee Westmoreland, Larry’s son, snapped a photo of the reading on the scale. The big blue weighed in at 89 pounds, right on the nose.
Larry said he only fishes for big fish, and says his catches usually weigh in between six and 40 pounds.
“I don’t usually catch anything heavier than 40 pounds on Keowee,” Larry said.
Larry had big plans for the big fish: a big meal.
After weighing it, Larry said he took the fish straight home and fileted it.
“A lot of big steaks came out of that fish!” Larry exclaimed.
While some anglers don’t think the meat from large fish is all that tasty, Larry’s family says he can make any prize catch into a prize plate.
“Cat Daddy makes all sizes taste the same. Great!”
Photos of Larry’s big fish went viral.
Visit Oconee SC shared one of the photos which was then shared more than 2,000 times on pages all across the country.
