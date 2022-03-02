Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Watching the fighting in Ukraine moved an Upstate businesswoman to act.
Lilies on Main owner, Amanda Peden wanted to bring some unity to our area.
“It will be great to drive around town and see all of the yellow and blue bows and see everybody unified on the same page for something,” Peden said.
The owner of the Fountain Inn florist knows the significance of sunflowers, symbolizing hope and unity.
"The sunflower is the flower of the Ukraine. We've actually had a few people calling wanting sunflowers for arrangements,” Peden said.
Wanting to reach more people, Peden and her staff came up with another idea.
“We were so moved by the resiliency of the Ukraine people that we were trying to figure out something we could do on our end of the world to be able to help."
She bought every spool of yellow and blue ribbon from her local supplier and started making bows.
"You can hang them on your door. You can put them on a wreath if you already have a wreath. Some people are requesting longer streamers for bows to go on light poles so really any decoration that you have outside, just as long as you have the yellow and blue to show that you're in unity with Ukraine right now,” Peden said.
The shop is selling out as fast as they can make them and one hundred percent of the proceeds are going directly to Ukraine through the Red Cross.
“We're hoping by selling these bows, we'll be able to contribute at least a little bit of funds to the refugees to help them rebuild their lives and help them fund whatever they really need at this point in time,” Peden said, “We just felt like we needed to contribute. Even though we're a small flower shop, we can make some type of difference.”
The bows are $10 each. Orders can be made by calling Lilies on Main at 864-409-1064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.