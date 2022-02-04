GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A local organization is asking neighbors to "spread the love" by donating jars of peanut butter to help those in need.
Harvest Hope Food Bank kicked off their drive today.
The food bank is looking to collect 15,000 peanut butter jars by the end of the month.
The organization collected 12,000 jars in February last year. The executive director says peanut butter is a great item to give people in need.
"It's very sought after by a lot of people because it's really accessible, barring allergies, you know it's great for kids, seniors, really anybody that needs something to eat," said Brad Dochelf, "it's a shelf stable item and you can also stretch a jar a long way adding much needed protein to a lot of different meals."
Donations can be made through Harvest Hope's Amazon Wish-List.
