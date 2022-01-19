Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate food bank said their shelves are bare after the winter weather has caused even more of a food shortage.
PERC is an emergency food bank which helps more than 200 people in Anderson County and Greenville County each week.
The organization gives out food boxes every Thursday afternoon but expect to be wiped clean after handing them out this week. Volunteers with PERC said this has never happened before.
"By the time we get done tomorrow our shelves will be bare," PERC board member Angela Cannon said.
Since the pandemic, PERC said they’ve doubled the number of boxes they give out, from around 40 boxes to 85 household boxes every week. This feeds up to 275 people.
"It means a lot knowing that on Thursday afternoon you could be the person to touch somebody’s heart by a box of food," PERC volunteer Lisa Ouzts said.
According to PERC, the ongoing shortage, combined with this week's winter weather, has taken a toll on their food supply and the amount of donations coming in.
PERC said they’re grateful for a local church who dropped off donations today.
"Right here in Greenville County there continues to be a need to help families, particularly families with children," Sam Farley, who serves on the Missions Committee at Woodruff Road Christian Church, said.
Due to the snow, this is the only donation they received this week and they’re asking the community for help ahead of the potential winter weather we could see in the next several days.
"My fear is if we don’t get donations next week, we won’t have anything so we will have to make sure we get donations in so we can provide for people this week and next week," Cannon said.
PERC said they’re out of produce and bread. They're also in need of items like peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, cereal, rice, and oatmeal. Donations can be dropped off at 1 Main St. in Piedmont.
The organization hands out food boxes every Thursday afternoon from 4 pm until 6 pm.
