BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - As we prepare for a winter storm, local food banks are preparing for a growing demand of food in the community.
Organizers say the elderly, veterans and the less fortunate can be most affected by winter weather so the food bank's job is to make sure those people have enough meals to last if the cold freezes things up.
Second Harvest Food Bank will be at the Emerge Entertainment Center in Belton Friday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
