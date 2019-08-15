Upstate foundation wants more electronic detection K9s for law enforcement agencies

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Predators lurk around illegal chat rooms to cash in on child porn and engage in human trafficking.
“I’m giving a voice to the voiceless," Sgt. Michael Rainey said.
He heads the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and one of his partners is a 2 1/2-year-old English Labrador named Queue. She's an electronics detection K9.
“The K9s themselves are trained specifically to detect a certain chemical that is in every rewrite media device," Rainey said.
He says Queue has found a few devices investigators didn't initially catch.
“She can detect anything from a laptop, desktop computer, the hard drive inside all the way down to cell phones, thumb drives," Rainey said.
Toni Clark, the founder of the nonprofit organizaiton Defenders For Children donated Queue to the sheriff's office.
“We have a blessing that there’s another powerful tool to implement into the law enforcement agencies- a tool that most of them do not have," Clark said.
Since Queue became part of the unit, she's helped recover devices in more than 20 cases.
“In one missed device can be a child’s life that’s at stake," Clark said.
Now, she and members of her foundation are launching the Operation 180 Turnaround Task Force.
“We’re challenging 180 individuals, companies, churches, schools, whatever group of friends to come together and raise a minimal of a thousand dollars each," she said.
Clark says $180,000 will buy at least eight electronic detection K9s to be placed at other agencies throughout the state.
“Dog is God backwards and I thought that was the coolest thing because I see it with these dogs," she said.
For more information on how you can help or donate click here.
