GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Freedom Fighters Upstate SC held a stop the violence event today - with an urgent message for people to put the guns down.
They began the event addressing the two homicide investigations underway right now after two people were killed last night.
This group marched from Falls Park to the Peace Center to promote non-violence and peaceful streets, where they took the mic - one by one sharing their stories. They hope to encourage people to put the guns down in the Upstate and across the world.
They chanted through the streets of downtown Greenville on a buzzing Saturday afternoon, Upstate Freedom Fighters and several families impacted by gun violence made their voices heard.
There was a wall displaying countless pictures of people who were killed including business owners, law enforcement officers
The father of Enrique Pruitt, who was killed in 2019 says they came to show others families that they are not alone in this pain.
"Just to show support to those who are going through the same thing we are going through. Just to show face and say that you are not in this alone," Henri Pruitt says, "sometimes it can feel like we are alone like an island unto ourselves but we are not. There are many families that are going through the same process so we can identify with the process of pain "
Pruitt says he misses his son so much, "his laughter and him poking fun at me when I walk... just his whole being."
There has been one arrest in this case, but the family says police are looking for two others.
Pain that many of the families say wouldn't exist if they came together rather than ripped families apart.
"We could be so great in the Black community. We have all kinds of entrepreneurs, everything, but y’all want to be violent and kill people. If we come together as one, man, do y’all know how powerful we would be?"
Pruitt says, "put the guns down you’re not just hurting and individual you are hurting families. You are hurting families. You are not just hurting families, you are taking a piece of the family away from loved ones."
Many of these cases are still unsolved so they are hoping if any of you have information about any gun violence that has happened in the Upstate, that she will report it to the respective agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.