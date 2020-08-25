ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today was the first day of school for fifth graders in Anderson School District One. While it’s an exciting time for many, this is especially a big deal for McCayne Adams. She finally got to walk through the doors of public mainstream school for the first time, even amid a pandemic. The 11-year-old has excelled tremendously, despite being diagnosed with autism.
Adams could hardly sit still at the breakfast table, getting ready for her first day of 5th grade at Powdersville Elementary. It’s a moment Rebecca Adams didn’t think would come so soon for her daughter.
Frank and Rebecca adopted McCayne from China when she was two-and-a-half years old. But she was nonverbal and diagnosed with autism at three years old. McCayne spent years at Hope Academy, which provides specific classroom models to meet the needs of students with autism.
“Hope saved our lives, honestly. We didn’t know anything about autism or ABA therapy,” said Rebecca Adams. “When we first got [McCayne], she couldn’t walk, crawl, she couldn’t say anything.”
Through speech and ABA therapy at Hope Academy, her words slowly started coming.
Eight years later, McCayne is a Hope Academy graduate and lively 5th grader.
“She continues to do more than I dreamed she could do,” said Rebecca.
“I know it’ll be more of a challenge and she usually rises to the challenge when one is presented to her.”
Public school will be different But the Adams family says it’s not something McCayne can’t handle. The fifth grader says she looks forward to the new year before moving on up into middle school.
