GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a successful fundraiser, an Upstate girl living with a rare condition now has the stair lift she needs to make life at home that much easier!
We first told you about Nicolette Hensley back in January. She lives with Ohtahara Syndrome, which causes her to have multiple seizures each day and keeps her confined to a wheelchair. In her short life so far, she's already endured multiple surgeries and even a near-death experience. She also lives with cortical dysphasia and a malformed brain. Doctors even had to remove almost all of the left side of her brain. Yet she's defied the odds, and her mother Brandi says her daughter is living proof of a miracle.
Nicolette is so strong, she's even been learning to walk with a walker, but her family had to move into a townhome recently that, while better suited for her care, has stairs. She thus needed the stair lift to be able to go up and down her home, but insurance did not cover it.
After her family started a GoFundMe for the lift, donations poured in, and the family was able to move in and get the stair lift installed. In a video posted on the Prayers for Nicolette page on Facebook, you can see her enjoying the trip up the stairs of her new home, her infectious smile beaming!
Nicolette still has a long journey ahead of her, but we're happy to report there's plenty of improvement happening!
Editor's note: Nicolette is an extended relative of a FOX Carolina employee
