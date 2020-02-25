GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - One Upstate girl is celebrating a major milestone in life. Egypt Morales was severely abused when she was just 17 months old by her biological father, leaving her in a coma. Doctors thought she would die within 24 hours of being badly shaken through the night, but little Egypt defied the odds.
February 23, 2020 was her survival anniversary date. Her birthday is in September.
It’s been an up-hill battle between for the six-year-old. She was left with cerebral palsy, and she’s non-verbal along with other disabilities.
"She has cortical vision impairment where she can see shadows and flashed in front of her, she has seizures," said Kaya Jackson, Egypt’s mother.
Through everything they’re dealing with, the family unit has a strong love for each other.
"She likes Elmo and she loves her brothers and sisters when they come near her," said Jackson.
Life can get tough for them but the toughest of days means nothing to Jackson as long she can cuddle with Morales during the day.
