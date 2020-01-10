GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A little girl living with a rare condition needs the community's help in a big way!
Three-year-old Nicolette Hensley was born with a rare but serious seizure condition called Ohtahara Syndrome, causing her to have multiple seizures each day and confining her to a wheelchair.
“She’s just been through a whole lot that you wouldnt think she would come out of,” said Nicolette’s mom, Brandi Hensley.
Judging by her smile you‘d never imagine what all the toddler has endured, including multiple surgeries and near death experiences.
Nicolette was also born with cortical dysphasia and a malformed brain. She suffered hundreds of seizures each day, and had to undergo emergency brain surgery at just 6 months old.
Doctors removed almost all of the left side of her brain, but her mom said she keeps defying the odds.
"You can see how little brain there is and to see how much she can do despite that is pretty amazing,” Hensley said, “I’ve had people say to me, how’s that possible? That’s l not possible and I’m like, yes it is. It’s very possible and its a miracle in a sense."
Hensley said her daughter continues doing things doctors said she would never do.
She’s even learning how to walk with a walker. It’s something her mom believes she will be able to do one day, but until then, Nicolette relies on her wheelchair.
Her family is about to move into a new townhome, which will be better equipped for her care, but she will soon face a new obstacle: the stairs. She’ll need a wheelchair lift to go up and down the steps, but it’s something their insurance doesn’t cover.
“The stair lift is going to be necessary but we went through all kinds of different paperwork and wavers trying to get funding and realized we can’t,” Brandi said.
Nicolette’s family started a gofundme page to raise money for the wheelchair lift. They’ll need about $3700 to have the it installed.
Nicolette‘s family will need to raise $3700 to have the wheelchair lift installed. They’ve set up a go fund me page for anyone who would like to make a donation.
Editor's note: Nicolette is an extended relative of a FOX Carolina employee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.