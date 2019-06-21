SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman is in need of a new kidney, and she posted her plea to Facebook in hopes that someone will make the call that will change her life.
Deanna Lewis says that living only with the help of dialysis isn't living and she is ready to get the life she had before getting sick, back.
Lewis says dialysis is time consuming and take a toll on your body. She says the "days that you are not there, you are recuperating from being there so you never have that good good day."
Lewis says with dialysis "it’s a total different way of living and you know that if you don’t do it, your ultimate factor is you’re going to die."
She needs people with "O" blood type to reach out and get tested to see if they are compatible.
Lewis is remaining hopeful and says that she found out today that you can be O positive or negative which opens up the possibilities of finding a match.
Now it's on anyone who can give to make the call.
"So it was a big, big shock finding out one day exactly what was wrong with you and then three days later you’re in the hospital with dialysis and the whole situation is just very very scary, scary scary."
She took to social media to ask for help finding a kidney donor. At 30, with two kids and a husband, she found out from a high level of protein in her urine destroyed her kidneys.
In 2016, she got a kidney transplant from an organ donor whose family made a sacrifice to keep her alive for her family.
Sadly, her body rejected the donor kidney.
Lewis tearfully told us, "they always tell you the good. That these are going to do this and these are going to do that with the transplant. It’s going to be great and it is great to get that second chance of life, but then they don’t tell you that treatment wise once you start going into failure... it's bad."
She is believing that someone will be generous enough to help again, only this time doctors say that a living donor would be better.
Lewis says, "you’re depending on someone trusting God enough to give you there kidney so that you can finish living your life and seeing your grand kids raised."
Taking care of her grandchildren 3 days a week keeps her going, giving her something to look forward to in the midst of her current health struggles.
She says, "I am a firm believer that God is in control of everything and what happened to me back when I was 30 years old happened for a reason."
She believes that "there was no option for me and my option was I am going to live and I am going to beat this."
So now, she's waiting, waiting on a call, hoping that it's the one that will promise her many more years with her family.
Lewis waits by her phone and says, "basically, you keep a suitcase packed and when they call at 2 o’clock in the morning you go… You go!"
She's remaining hopeful, that someone will come forward and gives her this amazing gift that she knows in her heart is out there.
"They don’t understand why mine failed and I just say it was God. There is a better one out there… He found a better one," believes Lewis, "he found one out there that he thinks is better for me than the one I have now."
She says, "my faith is really deep I know that he’s got me and I will just leave it at his feet."
Lewis knows in her heart that "God has a plan for my life and he is not done with me yet. He is opening doors every day like with this interview."
An Upstate grandmother’s words to the people who have tried to donate their kidney to her so far and those who will in the future. Full story coming soon. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/4LMr6u5kJz— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) June 22, 2019
She says that she is grateful for all the support "I cannot begin in 1 million years to ever thank them enough" and she "appreciates all the prayers… The thoughts and prayers they go so far for someone in my position. They go so far and they don’t realize it."
She says she knows it is a hard decision to make, but she is hoping someone will see this and have it tug at their heart.
Her insurance will cover the costs of your hospital stay, if you are a match.
The first step is calling 1-706-721-8566. It will take you directly to her doctor's secretary.
If you have questions, this is also how you can get answers, without committing to getting tested. Lewis says pray about it. Make sure it's right for you.
