LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Shoes lined the Laurens County courthouse steps Friday, each pair representing a different child abuse case. When Cheryl Fowler looks at them, all she sees is her grandson, Brantley Smith.
"Days go by and we think that we've moved a step or two ahead of it and then we don't," Fowler said.
The date June 30th, 2018 will always be a part of her. It's the day she lost Brantley. Investigators said he was just two-years-old, molested and beaten to death.
Cheryl said she had no idea it was happening.
She said there were small signs, maybe a glimpse something was off here or there but she never imagined her three grandsons were being abused at the hands of her daughter and her boyfriend, who were arrested.
Even though its family, Fowler said she still wants justice.
"Jessica is my daughter but it doesn't mean that she shouldn't be given the same punishment as anyone in her position," she said. "The facts are going to come out."
She said for two months Brantley was being abused and tortured. It's heartbreaking for her to wrap her head around.
She said he was always the peacekeeper with two older brothers would wrestle and play.
"They'd be over at the house in the play room and they'd be wrestling and Brantley would grab a toy, a truck or a teddy bear or something and he'd walk up to them and get in between them so they would stop playing rough," Fowler said.
She and her husband now have custody of the brother, Bobbie and Brian. They said it's a blessing but also a constant reminder.
"I look into his brother's eyes everyday and I see him and that gives us one more day to maybe stand up and stop this," she said. "It's not a new problem, it's a problem we've had for generations and its time for it to stop."
United as a community with that same mindset, dozens stood together to stand up against child abuse Friday. They looked at the small shoes left empty and blew out a candle hoping one day there will be change.
"We were a family just like everyone else out there," Fowler said. "And we are no longer a family because of what happened."
