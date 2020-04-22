SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Seneca community is still in recovery after a a massive EF-3 tornado ripped through the area, leaving in its wake miles of destruction.
Several local businesses and charities have been coming together in recent days, providing aid, food and support to those affected.
T&R Graphics in Seneca has been working on designing, producing and now distributing shirts and other accessories to contribute to the effort.
A majority of the proceeds made from their 'Seneca Strong' line will go straight to tornado relief funds, as well as helping other local charities.
Those interested in purchasing a shirt and helping the community can do so online, or stop by in person.
