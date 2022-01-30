SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies investigated a bomb threat on Saturday.
Deputies said they responded to the Ingles along Warren H Abernathy Highway at around 6:15 p.m. to investigate a bomb threat. When they arrived at the scene, they spoke with the store's manager.
The manager stated that a man had made the threat while checking out at one of the registers. According to the manager, the man said someone else would be on the way to bomb the store. The manager told deputies that they had removed everyone from the store until deputies could investigate.
Deputies said they walked through the store with an employee and found nothing suspicious in the building.
According to deputies, there is currently no information regarding the person who made the threat.
