EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Stitch by stitch, a group of Upstate women are keeping the community warm.
"I am Not Lost in the Upstate, SC Area" is a group of volunteer knitters and crocheters who work together all year to create hats, scarves, blankets and gloves to give away on Jan. 1.
"We just hang [the items] on trees or wherever for homeless people and then some are not homeless," said volunteer Trina Pitts. "Then they can come out to get what they need to keep warm for them or for their families or even if they know somebody."
The tradition started four years ago. Every week the group meets at Joan of Art Salon in Easley.
This New Year's Day, the group will be hanging up almost 2,000 items in along the Doodle Trail in Easley, in downtown Pickens, in Liberty's Freedom Park and along the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville.
Each item is marked with a tag that says: "I am not lost. I was handmade for you. If you are cold and need me, please take me."
"That's the most important: free of charge. Because God is the one who gave us this gift," Pitts said. "That's our craft. He gave us the gift and we have to use that and give back to the community."
Although New Year's Day is their big giveaway, Pitts said the doors are always open at the Joan of Art Salon and they always have items on hand to help keep out the cold.
"We work on it all year long," she said. "That's the best part about it. It never stops."
Pitts said they've also partnered with schools and nursing homes to give away their creations.
"We're a community of love and that's what we want them to feel," Pitts said. "It's just God's love that's wrapped around them."
Pitts said they need more volunteers to help hang up the items on Jan. 1. If you would like to help or to become a part of the group, you can find more information on their Facebook page here.
