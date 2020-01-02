PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group dedicated to hand-making hats, scarves, and gloves and providing those items to people in need spent New Year’s Day outfitting the Doodle Trail with their wares.
The group is called “I am not lost in the Upstate, SC Area.”
According to the group’s Facebook page, “I am not lost” is a nonprofit that performs this act of kindness every Jan. 1 and also offers their services to charities, institutions, and law enforcement agencies that make requests.
Thomas McNutt said he became a group member after he saw the items in the community.
“I saw all these things hanging up and they had these little tags on the that said, ‘I am not lost, I was handmade just for you if your cold please take me,’” McNutt said. “I was like, wow that’s, I mean that’s really cool; just people trying to help each other out.”
Joan Mendez, another group member added, “I just love the fact that I can make something that’s going to benefit somebody else that maybe can’t afford to buy something or go out and get it, and we can give it to them.”
The group spent New Year’s Day lining the Doodle Trail with their handcrafted goods, all the way between Easley and Pickens.
“We’ve worked really, really hard and we work all year long and as a group of friends, “added Marlene Sexton. “We’re really close. All of us are, and we’ll step in and help anybody else that needs to be helped.”
Click here to learn more about the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.