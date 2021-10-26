GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As Halloween approaches this weekend, there will be many events happening for fright night both Saturday and Sunday in the Upstate.
Halloween night is on Sunday, Oct. 31 this year, but many events will happen on Saturday, Oct. 30 all around the Upstate.
Below are just a few events that will conclude the spooky season:
- 2021 Boo in the Zoo, Greenville: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Trick-or-Treat at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Children’s Museum Greenville and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Children’s Museum Spartanburg. (NOTE: Tickets are limited and should be bought in advance.) Click here for more information.
- Stewart Farms in Enoree: Providing wagon rides, a farm store, farm animals, a honeybee observatory, the SC MAiZE and a pumpkin patch running through Oct. 31. Nighttime activities include Big Boo: Family-friendly Haunted Maize and Nighttime Wagon Rides on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Click here for ticket information and more.
- Madworld Haunted Attractions: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 6. Click here for ticket information and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.