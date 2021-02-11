GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many people will be celebrating with their loved one's with dinner, some chocolate, perhaps flowers.
But there's an opportunity this weekend in the Upstate for people to celebrate with a haunted house.
Starting Friday night, the Haunted House at Nightmare Dungeon Haunted Attraction on Old Anderson Rd. in Greenville will surely be able to give people quite a Valentine's Day, but with some differences from years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside the walls of the nearly 120 year old house, around 40 actors are ready to make your Valentine's Day memorable.
"We've transformed it into something pretty creepy," said Owner Scott Sexton.
For the fourth year, Nightmare Dungeon Haunted Attraction is having a three-night event for Valentine's Day.
"They told us that we should try it and I was like Valentine's? Okay we'll try it. Well then I got to looking at some of their things up north, and these are some bigger haunted attractions too, and they had a great turnout," said Sexton.
He says they have had a great turnout every year, and expects the same this weekend.
The haunted house is putting in some new measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19 this edition of the attraction, including only letting up to six people go through the house at a time.
"All the actors usually they stay hand sanitized and cleaned up pretty good so it's no big deal. We offer masks at the window too and also hand sanitizer. And even in line we make sure that the six feet apart kind of stays in place too," explained Sexton.
The Valentine's Day attraction runs from Feb. 12-14 from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Tickets are $25 a person, and can be bought on site.
For more information about the event and Nightmare Dungeon Haunted Attraction, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.