Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This Saturday, the American Heart Association will be hosting the Virtual Upstate Heart Walk.
Organizers say the annual Upstate event will be held online this year as more American's are forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Organizers say on April 11, community members are urged to get moving at home or around their neighborhoods at 9 a.m. Participants can join the Virtual Upstate Heart Walk Facebook event page for more information.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Kelly Wilkins, Executive Director with the American Heart Association. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home.”
Organizers say leading up to the event, local fitness centers will be showing a variety of workouts that can be done at home and they'll also be sharing nutrition tips and ways to manage stress.
People interested in participating can register their own team here.
editors note: FOX Carolina is the official media partner for the Upstate Heart Walk
