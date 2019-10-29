PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three Upstate high school marching bands won the state championship in their divisions.
Join us in congratulating the winners:
- Ninety Six High School (1A)
- Pendleton High School (2A)
- Daniel High School (3A)
Pendleton High School band director said his team was named SC AA State Champions on Sunday.
The band, the Pride of Pendleton, placed first on four separate judges’ sheets: Music Ensemble, Individual Music, Individual Music, and Visual Effect.
According to Dr. Joanne Avery, the district's superintendent, this is the school's second championship in a row, and third in the past seven years.
Ninety Six High School won in the 1A division.
Ninety Six High School said the team has won the 1A state championship for 5 years straight.
D.W. Daniel High School won in the AAA division, according to the school district, with Pickens High earning second place.
Pickens County Schools spokesman John Eby said, This is the second year in a row that these two SDPC schools have claimed the top two spots in AAA, with Pickens High winning last year. Their directors, Chaz Paxton at Daniel High and David Richards and Pickens High are doing a tremendous job of building and maintaining strong music programs. Their students, faculty and parents showed overwhelming support for each other at this year's competition. We hope to see our schools trade championships for many years to come!"
The AAAAA state championships will be this coming weekend.
