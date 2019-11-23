COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A host of high school cheer squads from the Upstate hauled home hardware Saturday after state competition in Columbia.
After a day of stunts, cheers, and coordination, teams representing schools from Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties.
The teams competed in divisions 3A through 5A; teams from 1A and 2A schools had the option to move up and compete in 3A.
In division 3A, Chesnee took home the championship win. Mid-Carolina, from Newberry County, took home the runner-up win.
Belton-Honea Path's squad took home the win in division 4A, while Palmetto returns with runner-up honors.
In division 5A, Chapin took the win while Lexington was named the runner-up squad. Both teams are from the Columbia area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.