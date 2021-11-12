BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate head football coach has announced his retirement after 34 years of being an educator and coach in the Spartanburg community.
Boiling Springs High School head football Coach Rick Tate graduated from the school in 1981. He went off to college and was hired on as a volunteer football coach at the high school in 1985, shortly after graduation.
Tate has served as the head coach for nearly a decade now.
“This has not been a job, it’s been my life," said Tate.
Tate said even though he is stepping away at the end of the school year, he will never stop being a Bulldog and is excited about what the future holds.
“It will explode,” Tate said of the program. “With the backing we have and our facilities, we will attract people, players, coaches, and families. It will be exciting to watch.”
In retirement, Tate said he plans to stay busy, but is looking forward to fishing, golfing and most of all spending time with his wife Susan, a 1982 graduate of Boiling Springs.
"It will be nice to have more time to do things together."
