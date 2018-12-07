COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A handful of Upstate high school football teams tussled on the turf Friday to take home state championships.
Two of those teams were in Columbia vying for state championship titles on Friday at Williams-Brice stadium in Columbia.
Greer and Myrtle Beach met for the 4A Championship game at 1 p.m.
Greer was up 14-10 over Myrtle Beach at the end of the half but was down 21-31 at the end of the third quarter.
In the end, Greer fell to Myrtle Beach 21-37.
In class 5A, Dutch Fork defeated T.L. Hanna 59-20. Dutch Fork maintained leads throughout all four quarters, while T.L. Hanna went scoreless in the second half of the game.
In class 3A, Chester took home the championship 34-28 over Dillon. The Cyclones were ahead at halftime 21-6, but the Dillon Wildcats scored 14 more points against Chester's 13 in the 3rd quarter in an attempt to catch up. In the end, Chester maintained dominance to take the trophy home.
Abbeville defeated Barnwell 48-14 in the class 2A state championship. Abbeville got out of the gate in the first quarter with two touchdowns with successful field goals. The Panthers maintained dominance throughout most of the game and maintained a perfect season record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.