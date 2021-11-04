Southside High School's parade
Southside High School's "Tigers Against Drugs" community parade (FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 3, 2021).
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate high school hosted a parade to stand against drug use.
The Southside High School JROTC hosted the "Tigers Against Drugs Community Parade" Wednesday afternoon.
The school is hoping to raise awareness of drug abuse and bullying.
Officials say its a great way to support a good cause.
"This is an annual event we have every year where our kids are out in the community rallying in support of students not using drugs." says Southside High School Principal Andre Dukes.
