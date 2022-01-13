TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) Travelers Rest High School said their administration is aware of an inappropriate social media account impacting students at the school.
Principle Dan Bruce recently sent a statement to parents explaining the situation. He said the social media account is "inappropriately and offensively singling-out students based on race."
According to Bruce, the account is not affiliated with the school in any way, and they have reported it to law enforcement, the district’s Information Security Department, and the social media outlet.
They ask anyone with information regarding the account to let the administration know or call the district tip line at 864-452-8559.
