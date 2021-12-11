GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A student has been charged for punching the assistant principal at an Upstate high school.
The Greenville County School District says it happened at Mauldin High School after two students got into a fight.
The fight was broken up and both were taken to the assistant principal's office.
The sibling of one of the students tried forcing their way into the office to see their sibling. This is when the student punched the assistant principal.
The district says the student who threw the punch has been charged by law enforcement and will be recommended for expulsion.
