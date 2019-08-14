GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Greenwood County School District 50 said an Emerald High School student was arrested after a threat was posted on social media.
Jonathan Graves, the Community Services Facilitator for Greenwood 50, and the EHS student posted photos of Westview Middle School along with a toy gun and a threatening message on Instagram.
Graves said an investigation was launched and the student was charged. The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the school handbook.
“We appreciate the quick response from law enforcement and school personnel in dealing with this situation,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a news release. “We take these matters very seriously and will always strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
Students in Greenwood District 50 will begin the new school year on August 19.
