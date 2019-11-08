SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg District 7 spokesperson said a Spartanburg High School student was expelled after bringing a gun on a school bus.
District 7 spokesperson Beth Lancanster said Spartanburg High School was made aware on Thursday that a student was in possession of a handgun while riding a school bus.
"At no time did the student point the weapon at others, threaten others, or act with aggression towards others," Lancaster said in an emailed statement. "The incident was immediately addressed by administration and has resulted in charges against the student."
The school district policy also called for automatic expulsion.
"After meeting with the student, parent, law enforcement and other witnesses, we do not have reason to believe the student intended to harm himself or others," Lancaster stated.
The school district said officials are extremely proud of the other students on the bus and of the driver for the manner in which they handled the incident.
Below is the District Seven Board policy on the weapons and expulsion:
Note: The following is directed specifically by the Gun-Free Schools Act 20 U.S.C. 7151.
The board will expel any student who brings a weapon to school. For purposes of this policy, weapon means a firearm. The term firearm is defined extensively in the U.S. Code, but generally means a weapon (gun) or destructive device (explosive, incendiary).
The period of expulsion will be no less than one year.
The board directs the superintendent to bring recommendations for expulsion consistent with this policy except that the superintendent, on a case-by-case basis, may modify this expulsion requirement.
The district will refer each expelled student to the local county office of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Adopted 5/5/98; Revised 2/7/12
"District Seven places the highest priority on the safety of all students and on being proactive and transparent in keeping families informed in situations such as this," Lancaster concluded. "We are fortunate that serious incidents of this nature are extremely rare within our schools, but our policy is for zero tolerance."
