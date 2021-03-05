Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - There are a number of trees surrounding Karl and Vickie Alexander's home on Green Leaf Lane, but only one of them has a history that is out of this world.
The leaf-bare sycamore tree doesn't look like much in March-- but it grew from one of several hundred seeds that orbited the moon during the Apollo 14 mission.
During the 1971 mission, Stuart Roosa circled the moon in a command module with cannisters containing 400 to 500 seeds. Roosa previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a smokejumper, a highly-trained firefighter who parachutes in to battle remote wildland fires, and wanted to bring something to honor the agency on the mission.
When the seeds returned to Earth with Roosa, they were dispersed and planted in locations across the country. Moon trees have grown outside several state capitol buildings, the White House, the Kennedy Space Center... and apparently a house in Piedmont.
Karl Alexander said the tree was planted on the property by the previous homeowners before he bought it 22 years ago. According to an unconfirmed line in a Wikipedia article, it may have been planted in 1976. NASA says many of the moon seeds were handed out that year as part of the country's Bicentennial celebration.
He dug through his attic and found a certificate of authenticity issued by the American Forests organization confirming the "Moon Sycamore" grew from a seed carried aboard the Apollo XIV.
A list of moon trees on the NASA Space Science Data Coordinated Archive doesn't include the tree in Piedmont, but the website says no list or tracking system was ever kept of where each of the moon trees were planted.
FOX Carolina reached out to NASA about the moon tree in Piedmont.
Alexander said in his more than two decades living on Green Leaf Lane, no one has come to his door asking about the tree before now.
