PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Alair Homes Clemson said they partnered with others in the construction community to build a new house for an Upstate family who lost theirs in a fire.
Alair Homes said the Moodys had been planning an addition to their home so they could begin fostering children, but then the fire happened.
On Monday, the Moodys got their first look at their brand new house. It’s located on Fitzroy Drive in Pendleton.
MORE NEWS - Prisma Health offering 11-hour COVID-19 community testing event on Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.