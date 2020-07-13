moody new home.JPG

The Moody Family sees their new home for the first time (FOX Carolina/ July 13, 2020)

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Alair Homes Clemson said they partnered with others in the construction community to build a new house for an Upstate family who lost theirs in a fire.

Alair Homes said the Moodys had been planning an addition to their home so they could begin fostering children, but then the fire happened.

On Monday, the Moodys got their first look at their brand new house. It’s located on Fitzroy Drive in Pendleton.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

