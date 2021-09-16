SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - One local hospital is setting up a triage tent as hospital rates due to Covid-19 remain high in the Upstate.
Spartanburg Regional Medical Center set up the triage tent in the parking lot outside of the emergency room to help keep the wait times in the ER shorter.
The chief nursing officer said nurses are having to take on more patients so they are pulling from other departments for help.
290 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 and 90 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to hospital officials.
The chief nursing officer said the number one message she wants to get out is "get the shot".
