SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fears over the coronavirus has led to the shortage of N-95 respirator face masks, and medical facilities all over the nation are in need of these as the number of coronavirus cases grow daily.
Right here in the Spartanburg Regional Health System has issued a challenge, and says the community is rising to meet it.
Officials are calling it The Mask Challenge. They say several Spartanburg County school districts and area businesses have accepted that challenge and are donating new, unused masks and other protective gear to the hospital.
“We knew immediately, hey we've got these on hand, our schools are closed right now, our nurses dont need them so of course we just wanted to chip in and do whatever we could,” said Melissa Robinette of Spartanburg School District 5.
Robinette said district officials went through their schools and were able to donate around 20 boxes of the masks, which mean about 2000 masks for the hospital.
The hospital system is also accepting homemade masks after seeing an interest in making them from the community.
If you want to help out, call one of these numbers:
HOMEMADE MASKS: 864-560-2110
MANUFACTURED MASKS: 864-560-8009
