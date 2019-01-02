GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Upstate hospitals have launched new web pages to allow potential patients to get pricing information.
The online listings are in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ requirement that all hospitals provide a list of their standards charges on their websites. This went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
Greenville Health System launched this web page with an option for people to download standard hospital charges. GHS said customers can also call 864-454-2285 for a price estimate related to specific services
Spartanburg Regional Health System also launched this page with links to pricing at all SRHS campuses. SRHS said patients can also fill out an estimate request form to get specific price information within four business days.
Rowley Sewell, Prisma Health (GHS will soon be renamed Prisma Health) vice president of revenue management released this statement about the hospital system’s price transparency:
Greenville Health System (GHS) launched a price transparency page on its website, ghs.org, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. As part of a recent federal regulation, all hospitals in the United States are required by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) to make this information available. Community members will be able to view a list of standard charges including outpatient procedures and supplies to help anticipate their expenses.
GHS hospitals have been committed to improving price transparency for our communities. For several years, we have participated in the South Carolina Hospital Association’s PricePoint program (www.SCPricePoint.org), which lists hospital charges for inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services and allows users to compare our hospital prices side-by-side with others in the state.
To more effectively educate patients with an estimate of what they are likely to pay for a particular service or hospital stay, GHS encourages patients to call its billing department at (864) 454-2285. Representatives can provide a more-accurate estimate based on that patient’s insurance, deductibles paid to date, etc. It is also important to note that, particularly for very complex services, patients may require additional interventions which could increase cost of that service.
