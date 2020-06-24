Upstate hospitals see increase in bed capacity due to COVID-19. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) There’s a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina and now hospital beds in the Upstate are filling up.
“We can really help determine what the shape or the curves for potential future waves even this one that we’re still on can look like,” Dr. Brannon Traxler said.
She’s a physician with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. She says people have to practice social distancing and they need to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus.
“We really all just need to do our part and they sound so simple and like they might not make a difference, but they really do. We saw it for example back in April when we flatten curve,” Traxler said.
According to DHEC’s hospital bed occupancy statistics, Greenville County is at 71%, Anderson County at 90%, and Spartanburg County at 89% occupied.
“Each one of these cases that we report out, each one of these numbers each one of these deaths is somebody’s loved one, it’s somebody’s family member,” Traxler said.
She says doctors and researchers at DHEC are collecting data regarding widespread testing and contact tracing that show an increase in positive cases- especially in young adults.
“The lower the better and we look at that trend line over the last couple of weeks and recently it’s been going up and so we went to flip that and have it going downwards,” Traxler said.
She says we can all change those numbers.
“As we go into the rest of summer and the Fall and so forth, by our own individual actions and how much we can do to slow the spread of this disease individually,” she said.
If this is done, it could help free up beds at hospitals.
