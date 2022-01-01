GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Prisma Health Greenville Memorial and Bon Secours St. Francis announced that they welcomed multiple babies on New Years Day.
Prisma Health Greenville Memorial
Proud parents Jess and Frankie Williams welcomed their son Jaxon Williams. Jaxon was born at 2:26 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 14.4 ounces and 19.75 inches in length.
Proud parents Ali and Lee Von Hofe welcomed their daughter Greta Von Hofe at 4:05 a.m.
Greta weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length.
The couple had difficulty conceiving after an adoption, a natural birth, and then an early miscarriage.
"All our waiting led up to this. Now, we can just celebrate the healthy arrival of baby Greta. We’re nicknaming her ‘little firecracker’ because she knew how to get the 2022 New Year started with a bang!", said Ali.
Bon Secours St. Francis
Courtney and Martin Todd welcomed their daughter Camila Jay Todd to the world at 3:38 a.m. on New Year's Day. Camila weighed 8lbs, 2 oz. and was 23.5 inches long.
