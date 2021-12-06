GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Humane Society is asking for food donations due to their supply of dry adult dog food running low.
The organization made the plea in a Facebook post asking dry dog food, as well as extra cans of wet dog food.
Food can be ordered online through Amazon Smile or delivered to 2820 Airport Road in Greenwood, according to organizers. If the facility is not opened, you are asked to leave your donation in the donation box by the front door.
