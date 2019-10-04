Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that hunters will see additional opportunities to hunt Black Bears this season.
Officials say for the first time, private land in the southern portions of Oconee, Pickens and Greenville Counties (south of game zone 1) and all of Spartanburg County (game zone 2) will have a bear season.
This portion of Game Zone 2 will open for still hunting only (no dogs) on Oct. 17, and the season will potentially run until Oct. 30.
DNR officials say a harvest quota of 20 bears has been set for this area. If the quota is met before October 30, the season will close 24 hours following a season closure notice by SCDNR.
Bear season in Game Zone 1, the northern portions of Oconee, Pickens and Greenville counties, is unchanged from years past. Hunters in Game Zone 1 have a one week still hunting season from Oct. 17 – 23 and a one week party dog season from Oct. 24 – 30.
Officials say the opportunity to hunt this year has been facilitated by a healthy bear population in the mountains and upper Piedmont that continues to grow and expand it's range.
