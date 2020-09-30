SANTEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family from the Upstate claimed a massive alligator while on a hunting trip along the Santee River on Tuesday, according to Brittney Duncan.
Duncan, the owner of Six Mile Cafe, said the family was hunting on her father, Rusty Elrod's tag when they claimed the 12-foot, four-inch long gator.
"It was a monster of a gator," Duncan said.
Duncan said she and her father were joined by Hunter Neely, Taylor Duncan, and Crick Hooper on the hunt.
