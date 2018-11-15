GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The foul weather Wednesday night landed an Upstate fire department’s star cat in a bad spot.
The Belmont Fire Department in Greenville County is home to an Instagram celebrity: Flame the Arson Cat.
During the storm Wednesday night, firefighters learned that the beloved stray had got stuck in the storm drain and had to call in additional manpower to rescue the trapped feline.
Below is the recap posted on Flame’s Instagram page:
“Last night the on-shift crew realized that flame did not show up for dinner time so they set out to look for him. It was quickly discovered that flame had ended up in the departments storm drain, we suspect the pouring rain may have caused him to lose his footing and fall in. Once the on-shift crew realized it was not going to be a quick recovery in the pouring rain and mid 30s temp outside they called for help. Off duty personnel including the fire chief himself got out of bed left their families to come to flames aid. The winch off the rescue truck was used to rip the storm drain cover off of one end so personnel could access both sides. Crews worked into the early hours of the morning until we were able to get our man out. Besides all of us and flame being cold and wet there were no injuries received and after being wrapped up in a towel and held for a bit flames shakes turned into purrs. Flame is family, we take care of your family and we will always take care of our own.”
An Upstate cat who's been featured on national television is getting a big honor!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.