GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The foul weather Wednesday night landed an Upstate fire department’s star cat in a bad spot.

The Belmont Fire Department in Greenville County is home to an Instagram celebrity: Flame the Arson Cat.

During the storm Wednesday night, firefighters learned that the beloved stray had got stuck in the storm drain and had to call in additional manpower to rescue the trapped feline.

Below is the recap posted on Flame’s Instagram page: