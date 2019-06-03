WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) – The Newseum in Washington, DC on Monday honored two Upstate journalists who were killed when a tree crushed their vehicle.
WYFF anchor and reporter Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer passed away in May 2018 while on assignment covering storm damage in Polk County.
On Monday, the Newseum added McCormick and Smeltzer’s names, along with 19 others, to its Journalists Memorial.
The two-story glass memorial recognizes the reporters, editors, photographers and broadcasters who lost their lives reporting the news.
The 21 journalists added to the memorial on Monday were killed in seven different incidents, including the five staffers killed when a gunman stormed into the Capital Gazette in June 2018.
2,323 other names dating back to 1837 are also featured on the memorial.
PREVIOUSLY - WYFF confirms two news team members killed when tree fell on vehicle in Polk County
