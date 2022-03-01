GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Staffing shortages are forcing a juvenile detention center in the Upstate to close temporarily. This means teens must be moved somewhere else.
On Tuesday, teens from Greenville were transferred to a juvenile detention center in Columbia nearly 100 miles away.
A county spokeswoman said temporarily closing the facility will allow officials to move the 30 staff members from the juvenile center to the main jail.
CEO of the Phoenix Center Rebecca Maddox said they have offered counseling to teens at the facility for more than five years. She's hopeful they'll be able to continue their services remotely because the stability will be extra important for these teens.
The Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center typically houses 12 to 15 teens. As of Tuesday, there are only three.
As of last month, there were 215 teens in Columbia's center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.