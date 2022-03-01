Staffing shortages force the closure of the juvenile detention center in Greenville County. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on where the teens are going next.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Staffing shortages are forcing a juvenile detention center in the Upstate to close temporarily. This means teens must be moved somewhere else.

On Tuesday, teens from Greenville were transferred to a juvenile detention center in Columbia nearly 100 miles away.

A county spokeswoman said temporarily closing the facility will allow officials to move the 30 staff members from the juvenile center to the main jail.

CEO of the Phoenix Center Rebecca Maddox said they have offered counseling to teens at the facility for more than  five years. She's hopeful they'll be able to continue their services remotely because the stability will be extra important for these teens.

The Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center typically houses 12 to 15 teens. As of Tuesday, there are only three.

As of last month, there were 215 teens in Columbia's center.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.