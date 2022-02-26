ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A representative and anglers from B.A.S.S were at Chris Taylor Park on Saturday morning to teach a group of local kids how to fish.
The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The goal of the event was to worked with kids 12 and under to get them interested in the sport of fishing.
According to officials, this event served as the unofficial kickoff to B.A.S.S. Master Classic week in the Upstate. The famous tournament returns to the area next weekend!
Check out these pictures from the event.
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo
Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February 26, 2022)
