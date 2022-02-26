Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo

Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo (FOX Carolina, February  26, 2022)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- A representative and anglers from B.A.S.S were at Chris Taylor Park on Saturday morning to teach a group of local kids how to fish.

The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The goal of the event was to worked with kids 12 and under to get them interested in the sport of fishing. 

According to officials, this event served as the unofficial kickoff to B.A.S.S. Master Classic week in the Upstate. The famous tournament returns to the area next weekend!

Check out these pictures from the event.

Kids Classic Fishing Rodeo

1 of 3

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.