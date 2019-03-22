Six-year-old Sammy Lowry was on a mission Friday afternoon in downtown Greenville.
“Hey guys want to buy some elephants?” you would hear him people in One City Plaza.
Lowry is part of a movement called Crowdsourcing Kids. He is just 1 of 50 kids trying to sell as many stuffed elephants as possible.
The goal is to raise money to help drill wells for clean drinking water for those in India. Parent, Sarah D’Andrea says it’s important to let the children know they can make a positive impact on people thousands of miles away.
“I hope they realize they can make a difference and they can help. That there is a need out there,” she explained, “If they have the ability then they should be meeting those needs as best they can.”
The elephants themselves are made by women rescued from slavery. Some of the money collected will go right back to support them. The elephants only cost between $10 and $25.
Sammy and his friends raised hundreds of dollars Friday afternoon. However, costs roughly $3,500 to dig a well.
Click here to donate.
