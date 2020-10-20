GREENVILLE,SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple law enforcement agencies across the Upstate and other organizations are expressing their condolences after Master Deputy Conley Jumper of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office lost his life today during a traffic stop on I-85 near White Horse Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Department shared this post on Facebook:
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer's Association sent out their condolences on twitter:
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Greenville County Sheriffs Office Master Deputy Conley Jumper who was killed in the line of duty today while attempting to apprehend a suspect. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family, and fellow officers. pic.twitter.com/ja2jpSKE39— SCLEOA (@scleoa) October 20, 2020
The City of Anderson Police Department shared this post on Facebook:
The Central Police department posted the following message on Facebook:
Law enforcement agencies were not the only ones to honor Jumper, as Greenville County Schools shared this tweet:
“GCS wants to express our sympathy to the @GvlCoSheriff” said @gcssupt “Jumper was a big man with a bigger heart and I count myself among his many friends. We are sending prayers to his family, his GCSO family, and all who loved him, as well as prayers to the injured deputies." pic.twitter.com/oXE2WjSYvn— Greenville County Schools (@gcschools) October 20, 2020
Senator Tim Scott also shared his condolences on twitter.
"My deepest condolences to Master Deputy Conley Jumper’s loved ones and the entire Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. We can never fully thank our law enforcement officers for all they do to keep our communities safe. Praying for you all."
Senatorial candidate Jamie Harrison released a statement to express his thoughts.
"As authorities investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, Marie and I want to offer my prayers and condolences to the family of the deputy we lost today.We’re also thinking about the two deputies hospitalized, and wish them a swift recovery. This is another painful reminder of the dangers faced by those serving in law enforcement on a daily basis, both in South Carolina and around the country.”
RELATED - Sheriff: Deputy who died from injuries after incident along I-85 was 'man of integrity and passion'
