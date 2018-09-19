UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate sheriffs and other community leaders now have a more direct line to our nation's capitol.

They recently met in Washington, D.C. with some high ranking officials close to the President. We sat down today to talk to Union County Sheriff David Taylor, to find out what was discussed.

Earlier this month, he and other elected South Carolina officials headed to Washington, D.C. for the South Carolina White House Conference. While they did not meet with the President himself, they were able to hear from others, including Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway.

Sheriff Taylor said, "It gave us the opportunity to ask different questions about different things going on."

Sheriff Taylor tells us, for him, the most important discussions that took place centered around the opioid epidemic, and the need for school resource officers.

"I know that this administration would like to see us have Student Resource Officers in every school and knowing where that grant money may be, where it's coming from and how to apply for it were key interests to me."

He says he liked what he heard when it comes to the administration's plan to battle the opioid crisis, including more emphasis on education and prevention.

"We're not going to cure this drug, opioid epidemic by simply putting everybody in jail, we've got to have resources such as prevention."

But most importantly, Sheriff Taylor says he left D.C. with new contacts at the federal level, that he can reach out to anytime.

"The administration wants to help local levels. For a small county like Union County that is a key for us and being able to get grants and extra funding will make our county a safer place."

We're told these conferences are an effort to bring both republican and democratic leaders from each state to Washington for similar meetings.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, were also there. In all, 170 South Carolina leaders represented the state.